Jim Knous shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Jim Knous hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 2 over for the round.

Knous got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knous to 4 over for the round.