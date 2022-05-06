-
Jim Herman shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman sends in 35-footer for birdie at Wells Fargo
In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Jim Herman makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Jim Herman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Herman hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Herman's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 641-yard par-5 second, Herman got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 2 over for the round.
Herman hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Herman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Herman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 4 over for the round.
