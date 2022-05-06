  • Jim Herman shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Jim Herman makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

