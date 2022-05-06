Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 14th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Vegas's tee shot went 216 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Vegas had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Vegas hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Vegas's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Vegas had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.