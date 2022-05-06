Jason Dufner shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Jason Dufner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 105th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Dufner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dufner at 1 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Dufner's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 225 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Dufner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 4 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 5 over for the round.