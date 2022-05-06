Jason Day shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Jason Day hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Day finished his day in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Day's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Day had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Day hit his 139 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Day's 200 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.