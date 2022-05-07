Jared Wolfe shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Jared Wolfe hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 91st at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Wolfe got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to even-par for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Wolfe chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.