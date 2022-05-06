Bogey-free 2-under 68 by James Hahn in the second round at the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, James Hahn hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Denny McCarthy, Luke List, and Kurt Kitayama; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; and Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under.

On the par-5 10th, James Hahn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Hahn hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.