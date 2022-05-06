Jacob Bridgeman putts himself to an even-par second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Jacob Bridgeman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bridgeman finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jacob Bridgeman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Jacob Bridgeman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Bridgeman chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Bridgeman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Bridgeman's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bridgeman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Bridgeman chipped in his fourth from 13 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Bridgeman at 2 under for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Bridgeman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bridgeman to 1 under for the round.

Bridgeman tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bridgeman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bridgeman had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bridgeman to 1 under for the round.

Bridgeman got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bridgeman to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Bridgeman's 179 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bridgeman to 1 under for the round.