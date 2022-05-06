J.T. Poston putts well in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, J.T. Poston hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 14th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 fifth, J.T. Poston's 79 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Poston chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Poston hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.