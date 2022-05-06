Henrik Norlander shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Norlander hit his 117 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

Norlander missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 33 yards for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Norlander had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

Norlander got a double bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Norlander's 172 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Norlander had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Norlander's tee shot went 246 yards to the native area, his second shot went 29 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.