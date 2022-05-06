Hayden Buckley shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Hayden Buckley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Buckley took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and two putting for double bogey. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Buckley to 3 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 third, Buckley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Buckley to 2 over for the round.