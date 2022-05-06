Harry Higgs shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Harry Higgs hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Higgs's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Higgs's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 4 over for the round.