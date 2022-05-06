-
Harry Higgs shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Wells Fargo
In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Harry Higgs hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 10th, Higgs's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Higgs's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 4 over for the round.
