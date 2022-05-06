Hank Lebioda shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 261 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 first, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Lebioda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Lebioda hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.