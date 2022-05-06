Greyson Sigg shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Greyson Sigg hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Sigg hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Sigg's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 4 over for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 first, Sigg chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 5 over for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sigg had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 5 over for the round.

Sigg tee shot went 182 yards to the native area, his second shot went 40 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Sigg to 6 over for the round.