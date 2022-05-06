Gregory Odom, Jr. shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Gregory Odom, Jr. hit 11 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Odom, Jr. finished his day in 149th at 12 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Odom, Jr. got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Odom, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Odom, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Odom, Jr. to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Odom, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Odom, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 16th, Odom, Jr. chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Odom, Jr. to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Odom, Jr.'s tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Odom, Jr. got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Odom, Jr. to 4 over for the round.

Odom, Jr. tee shot went 196 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Odom, Jr. to 5 over for the round.