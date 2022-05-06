Gary Woodland shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Gary Woodland hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 105th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Woodland hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 299-yard par-4 14th. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

Woodland got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Woodland to 3 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Woodland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Woodland at 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Woodland's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.