Francesco Molinari shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Francesco Molinari hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to even for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.