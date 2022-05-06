Eugenio Chacarra putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Eugenio Chacarra hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chacarra finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Eugenio Chacarra chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Eugenio Chacarra to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Chacarra's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Chacarra got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chacarra to 4 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Chacarra chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chacarra to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Chacarra's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chacarra to 4 over for the round.