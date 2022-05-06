Dylan Wu putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Dylan Wu hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Dylan Wu's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Wu had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Wu's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green third, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Wu's 169 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.