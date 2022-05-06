-
Dylan Wu putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship
May 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Wu goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Wells Fargo
In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Dylan Wu makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
Dylan Wu hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Dylan Wu's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Wu had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Wu's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 first, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green third, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Wu's 169 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.
