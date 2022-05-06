Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Frittelli's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Frittelli had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Frittelli hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Frittelli chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Frittelli's 202 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.