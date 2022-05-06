Drew Nesbitt shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Drew Nesbitt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Nesbitt finished his day tied for 105th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 360-yard par-4 13th, Nesbitt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Nesbitt to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Nesbitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nesbitt to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Nesbitt had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nesbitt to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Nesbitt's his third shot went 2 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Nesbitt's 102 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nesbitt to 6 over for the round.

Nesbitt got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Nesbitt to 7 over for the round.