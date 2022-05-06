  • Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Doug Ghim sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.