Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Doug Ghim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Ghim hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Ghim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ghim's 161 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.