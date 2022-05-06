Doc Redman shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Doc Redman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 139th at 8 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Redman's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Redman had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Redman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 ninth green, Redman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Redman hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Redman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Redman's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.