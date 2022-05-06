Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; and Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.