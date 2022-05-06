Dawie van der Walt finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, van der Walt hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 fifth, van der Walt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, van der Walt's 146 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, van der Walt's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.