David Skinns shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

David Skinns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 105th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Skinns to 4 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 5 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 16th, Skinns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Skinns at 4 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Skinns's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 116 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Skinns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 5 over for the round.

Skinns hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Skinns to 4 over for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Skinns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Skinns to 5 over for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 6 over for the round.