David Lipsky putts well but delivers a 5-over 75 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

David Lipsky hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lipsky finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, David Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved David Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Lipsky had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lipsky to 4 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 5 over for the round.