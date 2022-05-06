David Lingmerth putts well in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

David Lingmerth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, David Lingmerth hit an approach shot from 129 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved David Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Lingmerth chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to even-par for the round.