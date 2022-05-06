Danny Lee shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Danny Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Lee's 186 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Lee hit an approach shot from 142 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Lee's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.