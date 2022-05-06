Corey Conners shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Corey Conners hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Conners's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Conners hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Conners's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.