Chez Reavie putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Chez Reavie hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Chez Reavie hit his 109 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Reavie's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 129 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

Reavie got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.