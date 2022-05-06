Chesson Hadley shoots 8-over 78 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 139th at 8 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadley had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Hadley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hadley's 120 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 11th, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 45-foot putt saving par. This put Hadley at 6 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 7 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 16th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 8 over for the round.