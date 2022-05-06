Chase Seiffert shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Chase Seiffert hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

Seiffert tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Seiffert had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Seiffert chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.