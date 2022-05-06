Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Hoffman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hoffman's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

Hoffman hit his tee at the green on the 190-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 47-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.