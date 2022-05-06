  • Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Charley Hoffman makes a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Charley Hoffman rolls in 47-footer for birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Charley Hoffman makes a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.