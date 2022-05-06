-
Charl Schwartzel putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship
May 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel's pitch from awkward lie and birdie at Wells Fargo
In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Charl Schwartzel pitches close from an awkward lie and drains a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Charl Schwartzel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 first, Charl Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Charl Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwartzel had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
Schwartzel got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Schwartzel's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
