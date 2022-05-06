Charl Schwartzel putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Charl Schwartzel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Charl Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Charl Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwartzel had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Schwartzel's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.