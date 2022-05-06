Chad Ramey putts well in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Chad Ramey hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ramey finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Chad Ramey's 175 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chad Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Ramey's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Ramey chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ramey at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Ramey had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Ramey's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 4 under for the round.