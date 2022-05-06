Camilo Villegas rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Villegas finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Camilo Villegas's tee shot went 145 yards to the native area, his second shot went 215 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Camilo Villegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Villegas hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Villegas chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.