Cameron Young shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Cameron Young hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Young hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to even-par for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Young's 214 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Young hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Young at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Young chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Young hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Young to 1 over for the round.