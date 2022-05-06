Cameron Percy shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Cameron Percy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Percy had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Percy hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Percy to even for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Percy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Percy to 2 over for the round.