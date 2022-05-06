  • Cam Davis shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.