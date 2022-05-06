-
Cam Davis shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cam Davis uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Wells Fargo
In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
Cam Davis hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Davis chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.
At the 591-yard par-5 10th, Davis's tee shot went 280 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 251 yards to the native area, his third shot went 0 yards to the fairway, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 62 yards to the green where he one putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 5 over for the round.
On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Davis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to 5 over for the round.
