Cam Davis shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Cam Davis hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Davis chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

At the 591-yard par-5 10th, Davis's tee shot went 280 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 251 yards to the native area, his third shot went 0 yards to the fairway, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 62 yards to the green where he one putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 5 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Davis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to 5 over for the round.