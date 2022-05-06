Callum Tarren shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Callum Tarren hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Tarren got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Tarren had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Tarren to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Tarren hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Tarren to 5 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 4 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 15th, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarren to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Tarren's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 4 over for the round.