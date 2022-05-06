C.T. Pan shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Pan at 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Pan hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Pan's 155 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Pan's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.