7-over 77 by Bryson Nimmer in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Bryson Nimmer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Nimmer finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Nimmer hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Nimmer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Nimmer's 202 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nimmer to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Nimmer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Nimmer at 1 over for the round.

Nimmer got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Nimmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Nimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 3 over for the round.

Nimmer got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 5 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Nimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Nimmer to 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 ninth green, Nimmer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Nimmer at 7 over for the round.