Brice Garnett shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Brice Garnett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Garnett's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Garnett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garnett at 5 over for the round.