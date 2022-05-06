Brian Stuard shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Brian Stuard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Stuard had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Stuard's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Stuard got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stuard to 4 over for the round.