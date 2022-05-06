  • Brian Harman putts well in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Brian Harman hits his 3-yard tee on the par-3 9th hole to 2 feet and would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Brian Harman hits his 3-yard tee on the par-3 9th hole to 2 feet and would make the putt for birdie.