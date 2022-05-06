Brian Harman putts well in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Brian Harman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Brian Harman hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Harman hit his tee shot 292 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Harman's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Harman hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.