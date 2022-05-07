Brett Drewitt shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Brett Drewitt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Drewitt hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to even for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 2 over for the round.