Brendan Steele finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Brendan Steele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even-par for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Steele's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Steele's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Steele sank his approach shot from 127 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Steele to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Steele had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Steele hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Steele to even-par for the round.