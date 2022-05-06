-
-
Brandon Wu shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship
-
May 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 06, 2022
-
Highlights
Brandon Wu dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Wells Fargo
In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Brandon Wu makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Brandon Wu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 91st at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green third, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 12th, Wu missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Wu to 3 over for the round.
On the 299-yard par-4 14th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Wu hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.
-
-