Brandon Wu shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Brandon Wu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 91st at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green third, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 12th, Wu missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Wu to 3 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Wu hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.