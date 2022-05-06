Brandon Matthews shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Brandon Matthews hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 226 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Matthews chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matthews to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Matthews had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to even for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Matthews chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 3 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Matthews's tee shot went 228 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Matthews got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 5 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Matthews to 6 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Matthews's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.