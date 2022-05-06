  • Brandon Matthews shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Brandon Matthews makes a 21-foot putt to triple bogey the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Matthews drains 21-footer at Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Brandon Matthews makes a 21-foot putt to triple bogey the par-4 15th hole.